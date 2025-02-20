AIRLINK 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.46%)
China, Hong Kong stocks drop on Trump’s fresh tariff threats, tech drag

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 10:50am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Thursday after US President Donald Trump’s fresh tariff plans, but losses were limited as analysts said the Chinese stocks rally - triggered by the DeepSeek breakthrough - still has legs to run.

Hong Kong stocks gain slightly, China flat on profit-booking

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2%, as China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.4%, dragged by a sharp correction in technology stocks.

  • Markets in Asia wobbled after Trump said on Wednesday he would announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner.”

  • Highlighting growing Sino-US frictions, China condemned tariffs launched or threatened by Trump at a World Trade Organization meeting. The US has announced sweeping 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

  • The market weakness was also driven by profit-taking after sharp gains in Chinese tech shares triggered by the success of start-up DeepSeek, whose low-cost, breakthrough AI model shocked the world.

  • But investments banks, including Morgan Stanley, see further upside in China stocks.

  • The Wall Street Bank upgraded MSCI China and the Hang Seng Index, citing better corporate governance, improved geopolitical conditions, and Beijing’s vow to support the private sector.

  • “We believe a structural regime shift is finally happening within China’s equity market, especially the offshore space,” Morgan Stanley said in a report. “We move from being deeply sceptical to cautiously more optimistic.”

  • In a sign of performance divergence within China’s tech sector, Internet healthcare, big data and telecom services stocks continue to power ahead, but cloud computing and AI plays dropped.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.2%, but is still up 20% so far this month.

