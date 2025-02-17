Hong Kong stocks gain slightly, China flat on profit-booking

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks logged marginal gains on Monday, while Chinese equities were range-bound as investors started to pocket gains from a tech-driven rally and awaited further policy signals from President Xi Jinping’s meeting with private enterprises.

At the midday break, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.18% to 22,661.9. It crossed the 23,000 level in early trade to scale a fresh year-to-date high and approached the previous peak reached in October 2024.

“As the index approaches last year’s high, some investors who bought at the peak in October 2024 might take profits,” Richard Tang, China Strategist at Julius Baer, said.

Xi Jinping met private business leaders in Beijing on the day, official news agency Xinhua said.

Last week, Reuters reported that top Chinese tech entrepreneurs, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and Tencent CEO Pony Ma, would attend the symposium aimed at boosting private-sector sentiment.

Tech stocks, which logged their best winning streak in over two years, saw growing divergence.

Despite Tencent’s 4% rise after the internet giant said it was introducing DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model for testing in its messaging app, broader Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.1% by midday.

Alibaba fell 0.08%, while Baidu lost 6.8%.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.06% to 3,348.85 points, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.07% to 3941.76 points.

Some banks, including BofA Securities, warned of short-term over-shoot optimism.

“We caution that China market may still face short-term negative catalysts from policy disappointment, geopolitical tensions and weak macro data/earnings,” BofA analysts said.

CICC analysts said the rally led by Hong Kong-listed tech stocks was driven by speculative trading and passive funds, while foreign long-term investors remained on the sidelines.