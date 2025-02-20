AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends at one-week high on likely inflows, tops Asian peers

Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 04:08pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee topped gains among major Asian currencies and settled at a one-week high on Thursday, aided by dollar sales from foreign banks and softness in the greenback.

The rupee closed at 86.66 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.3% on the day. It was the best performer among regional peers that rose amid gains in the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

While U.S. President Trump’s remark that a new trade deal with Beijing is possible lifted the yuan, the yen hit its strongest level in more than two months as investors ramped up bets on further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar index was hovering just shy of the 107 handle, down 0.2% on the day, while the yen and the offshore yuan rose 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

Strong dollar sales from foreign banks throughout the session also helped the rupee, a trader at a private bank said.

Indian rupee ends lower

The rupee faced significant depreciation pressure until early last week and hit an all-time low of 87.95, but that waned following heavy-handed intervention by the central bank.

A multitude of factors have weighed on the rupee over recent weeks including persistent portfolio outflows, uncertainty about global trade policies and expectations of policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While the RBI’s recent rate cut indicates a clear desire to support growth, “it may not be prudent to view this as proving a green light to opening the door to one way depreciation. Instead, the light is amber and USD/INR is on pause for now,” Bank of America said in a note.

Jefferies reckons the rupee is likely to keep drifting lower through 2025 but is unlikely to be hurt significantly by reciprocal U.S. trade tariffs floated by Trump.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends at one-week high on likely inflows, tops Asian peers

IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories