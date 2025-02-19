AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-19

Indian rupee ends lower

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee settled weaker on Tuesday, pressured by dollar demand spurred by the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market and a decline in most of its regional peers.

Likely dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India helped limit losses in the local unit, traders said.

The rupee closed at 86.95 against the US dollar, down about 0.1% on the day.

Elevated interbank dollar demand due to the maturity of positions in the NDF market weighed on the rupee alongside likely outflows from local stocks, a trader at a private bank said.

Foreign investors have net sold about $12 billion of local stocks so far in 2025, exerting pressure on the rupee.

On the day, weakness in regional peers was also a headwind. The offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2808 while the dollar index rose to just shy of the 107 handle.

Indian rupee

