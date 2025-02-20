AIRLINK 190.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
BOP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.78%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.16%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.73%)
OGDC 204.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.27%)
POWER 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.53%)
PPL 173.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PTC 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 30.3 (0.25%)
BR30 35,501 Increased By 142 (0.4%)
KSE100 113,725 Increased By 382.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,363 Increased By 71 (0.2%)
World

Trump says he is speaking to China about TikTok

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 08:08am

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that he was talking to China about TikTok as the United States seeks to broker a sale of the popular app.

TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores

Donald Trump China TikTok Air Force One

Comments

200 characters

