Trump says he is speaking to China about TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that he was talking to China about TikTok as the United States seeks to broker a sale of the popular app.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 19
|
279.55
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 19
|
279.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 19
|
150.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 19
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 19
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 19
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 19
|
6,144.15
|
India Sensex / Feb 19
|
75,651.01
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 19
|
38,530.56
|
Nasdaq / Feb 19
|
20,056.25
|
Hang Seng / Feb 19
|
22,607.93
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 19
|
8,712.53
|
Dow Jones / Feb 19
|
44,627.59
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 19
|
22,433.63
|
France CAC40 / Feb 19
|
8,110.54
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 19
|
71.89
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 19
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 19
|
264,060
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 19
|
2,942.02
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 19
|
67.76
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 20
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 20
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 20
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
15.24
▲ 1.39 (10.04%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Feb 20
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
59.80
▲ 5.41 (9.95%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Feb 20
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
26
▲ 2.35 (9.94%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 20
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
19.19
▲ 1.71 (9.78%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Feb 20
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
562.50
▲ 49.62 (9.67%)
|
Kohinoor Textile / Feb 20
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited(KTML)
|
149.89
▲ 12.4 (9.02%)
|
Shifa Int.Hosp / Feb 20
Shifa International Hospitals Limited(SHFA)
|
475
▲ 31.82 (7.18%)
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 20
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
20.80
▲ 1.35 (6.94%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 20
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
53.40
▲ 3.4 (6.8%)
|
EFU General / Feb 20
EFU General Insurance Limited(EFUG)
|
128
▲ 8.05 (6.71%)
|Stock
|Price
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
34.56
▼ -3.84 (-10%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Feb 20
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
13.15
▼ -1.15 (-8.04%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Feb 20
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
1.84
▼ -0.15 (-7.54%)
|
Shadab Textile / Feb 20
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
22.85
▼ -1.68 (-6.85%)
|
Habib Rice Products / Feb 20
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
30.80
▼ -1.96 (-5.98%)
|
Orient Rental / Feb 20
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
8.01
▼ -0.47 (-5.54%)
|
Service Ind.Ltd / Feb 20
Service Industries Limited(SRVI)
|
1,376.02
▼ -68.28 (-4.73%)
|
Pakistan Services / Feb 20
Pakistan Services Limited(PSEL)
|
1,000.01
▼ -46.6 (-4.45%)
|
United Insurance / Feb 20
The United Insurance Company(UNIC)
|
16.70
▼ -0.75 (-4.3%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Feb 20
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.25
▼ -0.22 (-4.02%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
180,890,168
▲ 0.08
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
53,761,800
▼ -0.12
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 20
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
38,112,842
▲ 0.48
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
27,737,650
▲ 0
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
25,157,128
▲ 0.15
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 20
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
24,970,307
▲ 5.36
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 20
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,531,709
▼ -0.01
|
National Bank / Feb 20
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
14,617,985
▼ -0.1
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,912,457
▲ 0
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
12,903,700
▼ -3.84
