AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.66%)
BOP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (7.25%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.58%)
FLYNG 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.28%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.07%)
OGDC 205.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 175.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (7.92%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 61.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil little changed after report of rising US crude inventories

Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 02:18pm

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after rising to a near one-week high in the previous session, as an industry report showing a buildup in U.S. crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment.

Brent futures were up 20 cents at $76.24 a barrel by 0600 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents to $71.95.

The March contract expires on Thursday, while the more active April contract rose 21 cents to $72.31.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Official oil inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day on account of a U.S. holiday on Monday.

Analysts have forecast that about 2.2 million barrels of crude were added to U.S. stockpiles in the week ended February 14. If the forecasts are correct, energy firms would have added crude into storage for four weeks in a row for the first time since April.

Oil rises on supply concerns as market awaits clarity on sanctions

Import tariffs announced by the Trump administration could also dent oil prices by raising the cost of consumer goods, analysts said, weakening the global economy and reducing fuel demand. Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keep prices in check.

“It is natural to be concerned about the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashing away at the existing global ‘free-trade structure’ with signals of 25% tariffs on car imports to the U.S.,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst commodities at SEB.

Separately, Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station.

A 30% cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuters calculations show.

However, other factors and potential boosts to oil supply added to concerns about prices.

In the Middle East, Israel and Hamas will begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which could weigh on oil prices by reducing the risk of further supply disruptions. Potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region were offsetting supply risks, analysts at ING said.

“There’s talk that these flows could resume soon, after being offline since early 2023. A resumption could bring 300,000 barrels of supply per day onto the market,” the analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude U.S. crude U.S. Energy Information Administration

Comments

200 characters

Oil little changed after report of rising US crude inventories

Advisory body tells PM how to fuel economy

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Hamas hands over bodies of youngest Gaza hostages taken from Israel

Read more stories