PSX extends gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange extended its bullish trend and closed on a positive note on Wednesday on the second consecutive session on the back of continued buying, mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 253.96 points or 0.22 percent and closed at 113,342.44 points. The index crossed 114,000 level to hit 114,029.76 points intra-day high, however closed at lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 667.719 million shares as compared to 545.005 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 25.734 billion against previous session’s Rs 20.741 billion.

BRIndex100 however closed in negative at 11,904.48 points, down 13.35 points or 0.11 percent with total daily turnover of 614.406 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 41.93 points or 0.12 percent to close at 35,360.23 points with total daily trading volumes of 436.641 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $1.628 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 32 billion to Rs 13.980 trillion. Out of total 451 active scrips, 236 closed in positive and 146 in negative while the value of 69 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 180.890 million shares and gained Rs 0.65 to close at Rs 4.88 followed by Bank of Punjab that lost Rs 0.29 to close at Rs 12.94 with 53.761 million shares. Fauji Cement increased by Rs 1.84 to close at Rs 40.55 with 38.112 million shares.

Sapphire Fibres Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods were the top gainers increasing by Rs 59.03 and Rs 41.96, respectively to close at Rs 1,098.99 and Rs 23,387.51 while Lucky Cement and Blessed Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 57.48 and Rs 30.39 respectively to close at Rs 1,402.17 and Rs 313.73.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the local bourse maintained its bullish trajectory from the previous session, as investor sentiment remained upbeat, driven by robust corporate earnings.

This positive momentum was primarily fuelled by better-than-expected corporate results, which bolstered investor confidence and encouraged fresh buying across multiple sectors.

The market’s upward movement was largely supported by FFC, BAHL, MTL, SYS, and KOHC, which collectively contributed plus 433 points to the index. However, UBL, LUCK, HUBC, HBL, PPL, and OGDC weighed on the market, subtracting a combined 619 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 308.07 points or 1.42 percent to close at 21,970.48 points with total turnover of 6.457 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 20.56 points or 0.17 percent to close at 12,252.47 points with 86.259 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 255.08 points or 0.83 percent to close at 30,406.24 points with 91.668 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 47.63 points or 0.25 percent to close at 18,757.10 points with 192.390 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched down by 12.01 points or 0.11 percent to close at 11,155.64 points with 23.616 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 73.58 points or 1.44 percent to close at 5,168.01 points with 46.100 million shares.

“Continuing its consolidation phase, PSX had another positive day, as the KSE-100 Index extended its gains and called the day at 113,342 level (up 254 points or 0.22 percent) before making an intra-day high at 114,030 level (up 941 points),” Ali Najib at Insight Securities said.

The day commenced on a jubilant note as investors opted to cherry picked some of the blue-chip stocks which supported market to penetrate into 114,000 zone.

However, profit taking kicked-in at and above 114,000 level which induced the benchmark index to shed earlier gained points.

FFC, BAHL, MCB, SYS and KOHC added 433 points, collectively. On the flip side, UBL, LUCK, HUBC, HBL and PPL lost 599 points, cumulatively, as they witnessed selling interest in them.

