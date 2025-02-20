AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-20

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance has revised special rules for packing and dispatch of remittances by the banks.

Finance Division has issued a notification here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of Public Finance Management Act, 2019, the federal government has further amended Federal Treasury Rules.

Jul-Jan home remittances rise 32pc YoY

Under the new rules, the procedure prescribed in rules 684 to 703 or such other instructions as may be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan to the extent of remittances between State Bank of Pakistan, its subsidiaries and the banking sector, with regard to packing and dispatch of remittances will be observed by the banks.

Earlier rules said the procedure prescribed in rules 684 to 703 with regard to packing and dispatch of remittances will be observed by the Bank, but in the absence of any special arrangements to the contrary made with the Agent, the Treasury Officer shall arrange for the actual conveyance and, where necessary, escorting of the remittances.

The provisions of sub-rule (4) of rule 700 vesting in the Collector the power to sanction the entertainment of extra Potdars do not apply in the case of Bank treasuries, old rules added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

banks Remittances SBP Federal Government finance ministry banking sector Pakistani banks

Comments

200 characters

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories