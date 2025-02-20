AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

ADR amendments: Banks deposited Rs72bn by Dec 31st: FBR chief

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial Wednesday said banks have deposited Rs72 billion by December 31, 2024 to the FBR after promulgation of Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 which brought changes in Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) of banks.

FBR Chairman informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that all issues between the banks and tax department have been resolved through the said Ordinance. In the past, banks have gone into litigation against the FBR on the issue of Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR).

“We are committed to increasing the tax on bank profits to support the government’s financial needs,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb remarked. “Banks must play their part in helping the government.”

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue convened today under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House, addressing critical financial and trade issues, including tax reforms, money bills, and challenges faced by the customs department in managing border trade.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla highlighted the ongoing debate over bills labeled as “money bills, he said that The law brought so far has been referred to as money bills, and it is a matter of amending the law, to take measures against non filers He added, “The government informed us that the Speaker has declared it a money bill, but when I spoke to the Speaker of the National Assembly, he denied labeling anything as such.”

The committee also discussed the powers of the Senate in handling money bills, with Mandviwalla emphasizing that while the Senate may consider such bills, it does not have the authority to vote on them.

“According to the law, if there is a disagreement in the Senate regarding a bill’s status as a money bill, the Speaker of the National Assembly will make the final decision,” Mandviwalla explained. Senator Shibli Faraz supported this view, suggesting that the opinion of the Law Ministry should be sought to clarify the matter.

Senator Shibli Faraz pointed out that in January 2025, Rs 440 billion had been returned to banks.

On the subject of remittances, Deputy Governor of the State Bank, Inayat Hussain, reported that Pakistan’s remittances saw a significant increase in recent years, rising from $23 billion in 2020 to $31 billion in 2022.

However, the forecast for 2023 projects a decrease to $27 billion, though the government expects a rebound to $35 billion in 2024. “The incentives we’ve introduced have successfully increased remittances,” said Hussain, emphasizing the role of policy in driving financial inflows.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Taxes Saleem Mandviwalla FBR Parliament House income tax FBR chairman ADR Rashid Mahmood Langrial tax on banks bank profits Banks deposits ADR amendments Income Tax Amendment Ordinance 2024

Comments

200 characters

ADR amendments: Banks deposited Rs72bn by Dec 31st: FBR chief

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories