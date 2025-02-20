NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change, unanimously, approved the Climate Accountability Bill, 2024, a bill to prevent and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change within the framework of sustainable development and to establish minimum standards for climate accountability of business entities.

The meeting, chaired by Munaza Hassan, focused on evaluating ongoing and proposed key Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26 for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and its attached departments including the Pakistan Bio-Safety Clearing House, National Biodiversity Conservation Project, Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit, and Marine Biodiversity Governance Initiative.

The committee carefully examined the objectives and scope of each initiative, raising critical questions on their financial viability, implementation timelines, and expected environmental impact.

The committee scrutinised the budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26. Among the notable discussions, the committee reviewed the Biosafety Project, which deals with genetic modifications and compliance with global biosafety protocols.

The Biodiversity Conservation Project was scrutinised for its alignment with Pakistan’s commitment under the UN Marine Biodiversity Treaty, covering territorial waters and areas beyond national jurisdiction. The committee emphasised the importance of inter-agency coordination to ensure that Pakistan’s marine biodiversity governance is effectively integrated with global conservation frameworks.

After thorough examination, the committee approved the PSDP projects, underscoring the need for transparent implementation, enhanced monitoring mechanisms, and strengthened institutional capacity.

The ministry was directed to provide detailed information on climate adaptation training programmes under the Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit.

In addition to PSDP deliberations, the committee reviewed previous recommendations on stubble burning and waste management.

Concern was raised over ongoing violations despite existing regulations, with the committee recommending that motorway police intensify enforcement measures and increase fines to curb illegal burning.

It was also decided that the Inspector General of Motorway Police would be summoned for a briefing in the next meeting to provide an update on enforcement actions.

The committee further directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report on its waste disposal methods, composting initiatives, and collaboration with nurseries.

The committee deferred the bill namely, “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (moved by Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA) till the next meeting.

