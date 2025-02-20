AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-20

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change, unanimously, approved the Climate Accountability Bill, 2024, a bill to prevent and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change within the framework of sustainable development and to establish minimum standards for climate accountability of business entities.

The meeting, chaired by Munaza Hassan, focused on evaluating ongoing and proposed key Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26 for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and its attached departments including the Pakistan Bio-Safety Clearing House, National Biodiversity Conservation Project, Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit, and Marine Biodiversity Governance Initiative.

The committee carefully examined the objectives and scope of each initiative, raising critical questions on their financial viability, implementation timelines, and expected environmental impact.

Carbon markets being explored through innovative financial mechanisms: Gilani

The committee scrutinised the budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26. Among the notable discussions, the committee reviewed the Biosafety Project, which deals with genetic modifications and compliance with global biosafety protocols.

The Biodiversity Conservation Project was scrutinised for its alignment with Pakistan’s commitment under the UN Marine Biodiversity Treaty, covering territorial waters and areas beyond national jurisdiction. The committee emphasised the importance of inter-agency coordination to ensure that Pakistan’s marine biodiversity governance is effectively integrated with global conservation frameworks.

After thorough examination, the committee approved the PSDP projects, underscoring the need for transparent implementation, enhanced monitoring mechanisms, and strengthened institutional capacity.

The ministry was directed to provide detailed information on climate adaptation training programmes under the Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit.

In addition to PSDP deliberations, the committee reviewed previous recommendations on stubble burning and waste management.

Concern was raised over ongoing violations despite existing regulations, with the committee recommending that motorway police intensify enforcement measures and increase fines to curb illegal burning.

It was also decided that the Inspector General of Motorway Police would be summoned for a briefing in the next meeting to provide an update on enforcement actions.

The committee further directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report on its waste disposal methods, composting initiatives, and collaboration with nurseries.

The committee deferred the bill namely, “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (moved by Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA) till the next meeting.

The committee unanimously approved The Climate Accountability Bill, 2024, a bill to prevent and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change within the framework of sustainable development and to establish minimum standards for climate accountability of business entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change PSDP NA panel sustainable development business entities Climate Accountability Bill 2024 climate accountability

Comments

200 characters

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories