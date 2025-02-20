AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Pakistan

COAS visits UK for 7th Regional Stabilisation Conference

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilisation Conference at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During the event, he will deliver a keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook.”

The conference serves as a premier platform for army-to-army dialogue between Pakistan and the UK, bringing together policymakers, military officials, and leading think tanks to discuss evolving global and regional challenges, the ISPR said in a statement.

This year’s event holds special significance given the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape and the need for enhanced bilateral security cooperation.

On his arrival, General Munir was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, a testament to the longstanding military ties between Pakistan and the UK.

The dignified welcome set the stage for a series of high-level engagements with senior British civil and military leadership.

During his visit, the COAS will hold meetings with Admiral Toney Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff UK, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Advisor.

In addition, he will meet with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss shared security challenges and explore avenues for deeper collaboration between the two nations. These discussions will focus on regional stability, counterterrorism efforts, military modernisation, and strategic defense partnerships.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have a longstanding relationship based on strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

