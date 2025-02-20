Road accident in Layyah claims four lives

LAHORE: A devastating road accident in Layyah has left a community in mourning after four individuals, including three brothers, lost their lives in a tragic collision.

The incident occurred near Azeer Farm in the early hours of the morning, around 3 AM, when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley.

The impact claimed the lives of Muhammad Younis (35), Muhammad Rafi (33), Muhammad Yousuf (26), and their cousin Shahid Abbas (20). One individual survived the crash but sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 and local police responded swiftly to the scene, providing immediate assistance. The injured were transported to medical facilities, while the bodies of the deceased were returned to their families.

The tragedy has left the family of Allah Dad, the father of the three brothers, utterly devastated. His sons were not only his pride but also the breadwinners for the household, leaving the family’s future uncertain.

In an extraordinary display of leadership and compassion, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem took immediate action to support the bereaved family.

Recognizing the dire circumstances faced by Allah Dad and his orphaned grandchildren, DPO Waseem established a donation counter at his office, appealing to police personnel, lawyers, local business owners, and philanthropists to contribute. The response was overwhelming, with the community rallying together to raise an astounding 6 million rupees in a matter of hours.

DPO Waseem, accompanied by senior police officials, personally visited the grieving family to offer condolences and assurances of continued support.

He emphasized that the funds would be used to secure the education and welfare of the children, ensuring that the family’s future remains protected. The collected amount was handed over to Allah Dad, and an inspector was assigned to oversee the opening of a secure bank account to manage the funds responsibly.

This extraordinary initiative has not only provided immediate relief to a family in crisis but has also highlighted the power of collective empathy and solidarity.

In the face of unimaginable loss, the community of Layyah, led by DPO Waseem, has demonstrated that humanity’s greatest strength lies in its ability to come together in times of need.

The tragic accident serves as reminder of the fragility of life, while the outpouring of support stands as a testament to the resilience and compassion of the human spirit.

