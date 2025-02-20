AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

PSCA completes security arrangements for Champions Trophy

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed security arrangements for the Champions Trophy.

According to details, the monitoring of matches being played in Lahore and Rawalpindi is underway using the latest surveillance systems. Monitoring is being done inside and outside the Qaddafi and Rawalpindi stadiums through safe city cameras.

For match security, monitoring continues with over 600 cameras, including facial recognition. Surveillance is being carried out 24 hours a day from the airport, hotel to the stadium, and surrounding routes.

The spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are on duty 24/7 at the Safe City Headquarters. Monitoring of routes is also being done with safe city cameras installed on PRU vehicles.

The safe city mobile command vehicle is stationed at the Qaddafi Stadium for match monitoring. Security has been made foolproof using advanced technology and coordination in accordance with international security standards.

Full coordination with safe city field forces continues. The Safe Cities Authority is providing all possible assistance to law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PSCA security arrangements Punjab Safe Cities Authority ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy Safe Cities Authority

Comments

200 characters

PSCA completes security arrangements for Champions Trophy

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories