PSCA completes security arrangements for Champions Trophy

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed security arrangements for the Champions Trophy.

According to details, the monitoring of matches being played in Lahore and Rawalpindi is underway using the latest surveillance systems. Monitoring is being done inside and outside the Qaddafi and Rawalpindi stadiums through safe city cameras.

For match security, monitoring continues with over 600 cameras, including facial recognition. Surveillance is being carried out 24 hours a day from the airport, hotel to the stadium, and surrounding routes.

The spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are on duty 24/7 at the Safe City Headquarters. Monitoring of routes is also being done with safe city cameras installed on PRU vehicles.

The safe city mobile command vehicle is stationed at the Qaddafi Stadium for match monitoring. Security has been made foolproof using advanced technology and coordination in accordance with international security standards.

Full coordination with safe city field forces continues. The Safe Cities Authority is providing all possible assistance to law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025