PM condemns killing of Punjab-bound passengers

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to root out the menace of terrorism after seven Punjab-bound passengers were offloaded from a bus and shot dead in Barkhan district a day ago.

The remarks from the prime minister comes after last night’s terror incident when armed men offloaded seven passengers from a coach after checking their identity cards and killed them at Barkhan district.

In a statement, Sharif said that maintained that “those who harm innocent and defenceless people will have to pay a very heavy price,” adding “we will not rest unless the menace of terrorism is completely rooted out.”

Expressing grief over the killing of the bus passengers, he conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.

He directed that the perpetrators be brought to book at the earliest, adding “the sacrifices of innocent civilians will never go in vain.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorism Balochistan LEAs PM Shehbaz Sharif Barkhan district terror incident bus passengers Punjab bound passengers

