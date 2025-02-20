PITB opens registration for 'SheWins' programme

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registration for its ‘SheWins’ Training Programme, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development.

According to the PITB, the programme offers both on-campus and online training courses, enabling female candidates to choose between courses in e-commerce with social media marketing and search engine optimisation (SEO) and YouTube content creation and video editing.

“The five-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of Rs 20,000, while the online training course is offered for Rs 15,000. Many women have already benefitted from this initiative and launched their online businesses, marking a significant step towards economic empowerment. The programme is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of matriculation,” it added.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the programme is not just about imparting digital skills; it is also about opening doors to better business opportunities and empowering women so that they could actively contribute to our nation’s economic development.

