Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority: Physical tests for recruitment continues

LAHORE: The physical tests for recruitment in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority continued on the third day. Around 6,000 constables, lady constables and drivers are being recruited for the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

According to sources, in Lahore and various districts, candidates’ height and chest measurements, as well as running tests, are being conducted. A large number of female candidates also participated in the running test.

Under the supervision of senior officers on the respective district recruitment boards, the physical tests for candidates are being conducted. Young candidates who meet the prescribed rules, regulations, and merit will be inducted into the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

Dr Usman Anwar has directed that the recruitment process be carried out with full transparency and in accordance with the issued SOPs.

