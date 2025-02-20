PFA working to ensure children’s health

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority is actively working towards ensuring children’s health and proper growth, and it has imposed a complete ban on carbonated drinks in schools.

According to DG Food Authority Asim Javed, the School Nutrition Program is providing students with milk, bread, and dry fruits six days a week to promote better health. Lunch boxes are being supplied through voluntary partnerships with well-known food companies and contributions equivalent to three days salary from employees.

Additionally, all school canteens and cafeterias are strictly prohibited from selling fizzy and carbonated drinks.

The PFA has categorized school canteen items into three sections to regulate food quality. The red category includes completely banned items such as carbonated drinks, betel nuts, and tobacco products, while other categories allow only approved food items. Strict enforcement measures are in place, and canteens violating regulations may face license cancellation and closure.

The DG Food Authority emphasized that no compromise will be made on the quality of food provided to students.

Children, teachers and parents are being trained in choosing nutritious meals to instil healthy eating habits. Students can report any violations or concerns to the Punjab Food Authority helpline, said the DG PFA.

