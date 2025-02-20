PDWP approves two more uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes worth over Rs 5 billion.

In the 65th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan approved two development schemes totalling Rs 5175.087 million on Wednesday.

Rainwater Management Drainage Arrangement for Sore Point at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (Qaddafi Stadium), Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2031 million and replacement of outlived sewer in Multan Phase II, were approved.

The meeting was attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

