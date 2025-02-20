Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Punjab Food Authority Government of Punjab, Information and Culture Department Government of Punjab and Pak Connects regret to announce the rescheduling of “Pak-China Chah Festival 2025” to the second week of April 2025.

This decision has been made due to unforeseen circumstances and the scheduling of major cricket matches in Lahore, which would have impacted logistics and attendee experience.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI said that the Pak-China Chah Festival is a celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, trade collaborations, and the diverse traditions.

Representatives from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shared that while we were eagerly looking forward to hosting the festival as per the original schedule, the prevailing uncertainties and concurrent major sporting events necessitated a revision in dates to ensure the best possible experience for our attendees, exhibitors, and partners. We appreciate the understanding and continuous support of our esteemed guests and stakeholders.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the new schedule for the Pak-China Chah Festival will be confirmed shortly, with exciting events, exhibitions, and interactive sessions planned to make this edition even more memorable. We look forward to welcoming all participants in April 2025 for an extraordinary celebration of tea, culture, and friendship.

