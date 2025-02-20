AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Punjab Food Authority Government of Punjab, Information and Culture Department Government of Punjab and Pak Connects regret to announce the rescheduling of “Pak-China Chah Festival 2025” to the second week of April 2025.

This decision has been made due to unforeseen circumstances and the scheduling of major cricket matches in Lahore, which would have impacted logistics and attendee experience.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI said that the Pak-China Chah Festival is a celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, trade collaborations, and the diverse traditions.

Representatives from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shared that while we were eagerly looking forward to hosting the festival as per the original schedule, the prevailing uncertainties and concurrent major sporting events necessitated a revision in dates to ensure the best possible experience for our attendees, exhibitors, and partners. We appreciate the understanding and continuous support of our esteemed guests and stakeholders.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the new schedule for the Pak-China Chah Festival will be confirmed shortly, with exciting events, exhibitions, and interactive sessions planned to make this edition even more memorable. We look forward to welcoming all participants in April 2025 for an extraordinary celebration of tea, culture, and friendship.

