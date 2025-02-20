AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Minister visits Mayo hospital’s dialysis centre, cardiology dept

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Abdul Rahim Khan Dialysis Centre and Cardiology Department at Mayo Hospital.

On this occasion, Chairman Chief Minister Task Force Dr Farqad Alamgir, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayaz, MS Mayo Hospital Prof Faisal Masood, Prof Muhammad Anees and Brigadier Khalid Bashir (Retd) and other faculty members were also present.

Khawaja Salman Rafique enquired about the health of patients at Abdul Rahim Dialysis Centre. He made a detailed review of various departments and other medical facilities at the dialysis centre. The concerned officials gave the details of the medical facilities provided to the patients.

The Health minister also visited the patients admitted to the Cardiology Department of Mayo Hospital and discussed the capacity building measures.

He said on this occasion that the best medical facilities are being provided to the patients at Abdul Rahim Dialysis Centre. The HR deficiency at Abdul Rahim Dialysis Centre on priority basis will be met while Cardiology department of Mayo Hospital is going to be completely paperless, he said, adding: “The capacity of Cardiology departments in major government teaching hospitals including cardiology hospitals of Punjab is being continuously increased.”

As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people, Salman said.

Moreover, the Punjab government has announced the formation of a search committee to appoint a chief oncologist for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital, the first public cancer facility in the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will head the committee which will be comprised of Minister for Specialised Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Punjab Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Dr Adnan Khan (Nawaz Sharif’s physician), Secretary Specialised Health and the Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University.

The committee will interview the candidates for the position of Chief Oncologist at the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer and will then send a panel of three names for approval to Punjab chief minister.

