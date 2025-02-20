MCMC, PTA team visits Telenor Campus

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) visited Telenor Pakistan’s Campus 345 in Islamabad to discuss the future of connectivity, with a special focus on 5G and digital transformation.

The visit was part of the Regulatory Masterclass on “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity”, organised by PTA in collaboration with MCMC.

The initiative aims to foster international cooperation and facilitate knowledge exchange in the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.

During the visit, Telenor Pakistan’s leadership briefed the delegation on the company’s efforts in enhancing connectivity, deploying next-generation technologies, and addressing digital divide challenges.

Key discussions revolved around 5G readiness, digital transformation, and strategies to expand digital access across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shanul Haq, SVP Corporate Affairs at Telenor Pakistan, emphasised the importance of collaborative engagements in shaping the future of connectivity.

“Telenor Pakistan remains committed to driving digital transformation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering innovation in the ICT sector. These exchanges are essential for enhancing network capabilities and expanding digital access,” he said.

Senior officials from PTA, MCMC, and Telenor Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration and technological advancement. The visit highlights the growing importance of international partnerships in shaping a digitally inclusive future, with Pakistan and Malaysia working together to harness the potential of 5G and beyond.

Telenor Pakistan continues to play a key role in supporting the country’s digital evolution through its expertise, innovative solutions, and dedication to bridging the digital divide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025