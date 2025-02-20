Malaysian delegation commends efforts of USF

ISLAMABAD: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has commended Pakistan’s Universal Service Fund (USF) for its remarkable efforts in expanding digital access and reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

During a high-level visit to USF’s Head Office in Islamabad, a Malaysian delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in advancing telecommunications infrastructure and fostering digital inclusion.

The delegation, led by Malini Ramalingam, Head of MCMC Academy, included senior officials from MCMC, VIASAT, TM, PETRONAS, Ericsson Malaysia, and ZTE Corporation, as well as, representatives from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

They were welcomed by USF CEO Mudassar Naveed, who shared insights into Pakistan’s digital transformation initiatives.

During the visit, Naveed highlighted USF’s success in executing 161 Access, Broadband, and Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, unlocking PKR 136 billion in subsidies and benefiting over 37 million people in underserved areas. He emphasised that telecom service providers often focus on commercially viable regions, leaving rural communities behind—a gap that USF is actively bridging.

Key milestones achieved by USF include installation of over 4,000 telecom sites, expanding network reach; provision of high-speed mobile broadband to 21,500 unserved mauzas; deployment of 16,500km of Optical Fiber Cable, enhancing connectivity in 950 towns and union councils.

These efforts align with the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan Vision, with strong support from the Ministry of IT and Telecom, ensuring that even the most remote areas gain access to modern communication services.

Wan Khairil Reza Bin Wan Kamaludin, Head of Universal Service Provision (USP) in Malaysia, shared insights on Malaysia’s USP Fund, which has facilitated 1,099 internet centres and 1,661 4G towers to improve connectivity in underserved areas. He emphasised the role of public-private partnerships in expanding 5G coverage and accelerating Malaysia’s digital transformation.

The Malaysian delegation is on a six-day visit to Pakistan, participating in the “Regulatory Master class on 5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity,” organised by PTA in collaboration with MCMC.

The seminar aims to address regulatory challenges, encourage innovation, and promote connectivity in both countries.

This visit underscores the growing Pakistan-Malaysia partnership in the ICT sector, fostering knowledge exchange and cooperation to ensure a more digitally inclusive future.

