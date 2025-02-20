AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

LHC upholds appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chief

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed an intra court appeal of the federal government and set aside a single bench order and upheld the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman NADRA.

The bench observed that the single bench did a “judicial overreach” by striking down the appointment of the NADRA chairman.

The single bench on September 6, 2024 had allowed a petition by a woman activist, Ashba Kamran, and scrapped the appointment of Lt Gen Afsar as chairman NADRA.

The caretaker government on October 2, 2023 had appointed Lt Gen Afsar and consequently retained by the elected government through a new notification issued on March 28, 2024.

The bench observed that both the caretaker and incumbent elected government, drawing strength from the relevant law, undertook all actions, from the insertion of Rule 7-A in the NADRA Rules 2020 to the issuance of the appointment notification of the respondent.

The bench said the federal government, being the competent authority, has the power to make rules as well as to make appointment of NADRA chairman.

“As such, the appointment of Chairman NADRA is not an appointment against the statutory provisions/rules, the bench added. The bench maintained that writ of quo warranto cannot be issued in such circumstances.

The bench also noted that the petitioner before the single bench challenged the appointment of the NADRA chief.

Subsequently, on establishment of the elected government, the federal government confirmed the insertion of Rule 7(A) of Rules 2020 and appointment of the NADRA chairman.

The bench said the petitioner/woman did not challenge the subsequent notifications both in her writ petition and as such the petition had become infructuous, the bench added.

“Whereas the single bench in chamber while exercising suo motu power set aside Rule 7A of Rules, 2020 and held appointment of Chairman, NADRA as without lawful authority, which exercise of power by the single bench in chamber is a clear example of judicial overreach and deserves to be reversed,” the bench held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC nadra Lt Gen Munir Afsar

Comments

200 characters

LHC upholds appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chief

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories