KP govt decides to extend BRT service to more localities

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided to extend Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to additional localities in response to increasing public demand and requirement. For this purpose, more buses would be added to the BRT fleet, with new routes covering Ring Road, Bara Road, and Khyber Road.

The decision was made during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Cabinet members Rangez Ahmed and Sohail Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Javed Marwat, officials from the Transport Department, Peshawar Development Authority, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant authorities.

During the meeting, it was decided that 72 additional diesel-hybrid buses would be procured to address the increasing passenger load on BRT, and a six-month deadline was set for the purchase of these buses and the completion of civil works required for new routes.

The progress of under-construction BRT commercial plazas was also reviewed in the meeting. The officials informed that the Mall of Hayatabad and the under-construction plaza in Dabgari would be completed by April this year.

Important decisions were also made to tackle traffic congestion in Peshawar. It was decided that in the first priority, work would be initiated on the construction of missing link of Ring Road, with full funding allocated to ensure its timely completion.

Moreover, seven new underpasses will be constructed at various locations on Ring Road and University Road to improve traffic flow, and the concerned authorities have been directed to complete the feasibility studies for these underpasses within two months.

It was also decided to remove all obstacles disrupting traffic flow on University Road within one month and to construct a direct road link between the Industrial Estate and the Northern Bypass in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister stated that Peshawar is the face of the province, and its development is a top priority. He emphasized that modern urban facilities would be provided, and financial constraints would not hinder progress.

He further highlighted that the BRT project is not only a high-quality transport initiative but also significantly helps in reducing air pollution. “The BRT service will be further improved for the convenience of the public,” he added.

It was also decided in the meeting to introduce BRT-style bus services in the divisional headquarters of the province. Initially, a feasibility study will be conducted for four cities: Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad and D.I Khan, deciding that these feasibility studies will be completed within one month.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for sustainable public transport solutions to address the growing challenges of traffic congestion and air pollution caused by rapid urbanization.

He emphasized that modern and eco-friendly transport initiatives are essential for efficient urban mobility and environmental protection.

