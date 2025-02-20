AIRLINK 188.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.05%)
BOP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.1%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
FLYNG 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.34%)
HUBC 132.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
KOSM 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
MLCF 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.01%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.34%)
POWER 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.81%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.37%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
TRG 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 28.8 (0.24%)
BR30 35,479 Increased By 119.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 113,694 Increased By 351.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,388 Increased By 95.7 (0.27%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Interim bail of Shoaib Shaheen extended

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen till February 22 in a case registered against him in connection with November 26 protest.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing Shaheen’s pre-arrest bail plea in a case registered against him at Tarnol police station following PTI’s November 26 protest, extended his interim bail.

Shaheen appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The court after hearing the arguments extended PTI leader’s interim bail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI local court Interim bail Shoaib Shaheen

Comments

200 characters

Interim bail of Shoaib Shaheen extended

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories