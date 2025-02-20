Interim bail of Shoaib Shaheen extended

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen till February 22 in a case registered against him in connection with November 26 protest.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing Shaheen’s pre-arrest bail plea in a case registered against him at Tarnol police station following PTI’s November 26 protest, extended his interim bail.

Shaheen appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The court after hearing the arguments extended PTI leader’s interim bail.

