How Dasti manages to contest elections, asks ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday questioned how Jamshed Dasti, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), managed to contest elections despite objections on his nomination papers ahead of general elections.

A three-member ECP bench led by Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani heard petitions regarding Dasti’s disqualification.

A member of the bench from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa questioned how Dasti managed to contest elections after his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Dasti was allowed to contest the elections after an election tribunal of the Lahore High Court Multan bench approved his nomination papers.

The ECP member further questioned whether the high court had the authority to make such a decision, emphasising that election cases fall under the Appellate Tribunal’s jurisdiction.

The petitioners, Ameer Akbar and Zulfiqar Dogar appeared before the commission with their lawyers, while Jamshed Dasti skipped the hearing.

The commission adjourned the hearing until February 27 with directives to all the parties in the case to appear before it fully prepared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025