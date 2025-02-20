AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.4%)
Fashion icon Prof Jimmy Choo all set to visit Pakistan

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The globally renowned fashion icon Professor Jimmy Choo is all set to visit Pakistan.

This momentous occasion not only highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in the global fashion and creative industries but also serves as an opportunity to present a softer, more progressive image of the country to the wider world.

Professor Jimmy Choo OBE is a legendary name in fashion. As the co-founder of Jimmy Choo Ltd, a brand synonymous with elegance, and high fashion, Jimmy Choo’s mastery has graced global celebrities, royalty, and dignitaries, earning him worldwide recognition as a visionary designer and entrepreneur. Beyond his celebrated brand,

This prestigious visit has been arranged and accompanied by Professor Sarwar Khawaja, a distinguished British-Pakistani academician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Jimmy Choo’s historic visit scheduled from February 19-22, 2025 will serve as a testament to Pakistan’s growing presence in global fashion. It also presents an unparalleled opportunity for Pakistani designers, entrepreneurs, and creatives to engage with the global fashion icon, and gain insights into the craftsmanship, and fashion entrepreneurship.

During his time in Pakistan, Professor Choo will visit historic places, meet industry leaders, creative professionals, corporate leaders, diplomats, and the media. The visit will also include a private dinner reception hosted by Professor Sarwar Khawaja, where Pakistani and international celebrities and dignitaries will have the opportunity to interact and inspire.

