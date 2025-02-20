AIRLINK 190.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
Feb 20, 2025

DWP Technologies completes data centre for HEC

Published February 20, 2025

KARACHI: DWP Technologies has successfully designed, built, and deployed a state-of-the-art Tier-III Certified Astrolabe Data Centre for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), marking a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s digital and academic infrastructure.

The data centre was inaugurated during a ceremony held at NED University. The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof Ahsan Iqbal, whereas Vice Chancellor NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, CEO Huawei, Country Manager Networks, DWP Technologies Maqsood ur Rahman were also present on occasion.

The project was executed in two strategic phases, leveraging cutting-edge containerized solutions to enhance efficiency, security, and scalability for HEC’s growing digital demands. It is designed for a capacity of 4 megawatts, the facility stands as a future-ready hub, enabling seamless data processing and storage for Pakistan’s higher education sector.

Maqsood ur Rahman, Country Manager Networks, DWP Technologies, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “This state-of-the-art data center is a testament to DWP Technologies’ expertise in delivering high-performance infrastructure solutions. By providing HEC with a robust and scalable digital backbone, we are enabling Pakistan’s higher education sector to thrive in the digital age.”

DWP Technologies transformed a raw piece of land into a fully operational, high-performance data center, demonstrating its expertise in executing large-scale infrastructure projects. The scope of work included complete civil works such as land levelling, foundation development, and infrastructure deployment.

The project also involved supplying and installing Huawei DC PODs, ensuring advanced data center infrastructure. Robust power solutions were incorporated, including generators, transformers, AVR, ATS, and Gen Sync Electrical Panels, to provide a stable and uninterrupted power supply.

Additionally, the facility was equipped with specialized structures, including custom-built Containerized Power Rooms, AVR Rooms, Gen Sync Rooms, Guard Rooms, NOC Rooms, and Conference Rooms, enhancing operational efficiency and security.

By equipping HEC with a resilient and future-proof digital infrastructure, DWP Technologies is empowering educational institutions with the digital backbone needed for research, innovation, and academic excellence.

