AIRLINK 190.75 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.06%)
BOP 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
FFL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 132.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.36%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
KOSM 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.37%)
OGDC 204.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.81%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 173.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.1%)
PRL 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
SYM 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
BR100 11,943 Increased By 37.5 (0.31%)
BR30 35,472 Increased By 112.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 113,648 Increased By 305.5 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,387 Increased By 94.3 (0.27%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Clinical Trials Summit concludes

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:05am

KARACHI: The Clinical Trials Summit of Pakistan 2025 marked a significant milestone for the country’s healthcare landscape.

Hosted by the Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) at Aga Khan University (AKU), in collaboration with National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), this two-day event brought together leading professionals, researchers, and healthcare providers to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in clinical trials.

Dr Saeed Hamid, Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at AKU, reflected on the impact of global clinical trials, stating: “One satisfying aspect of participating in global clinical trials is the opportunity for our patients to experience cutting-edge therapies for diseases, such as hepatitis Delta, which currently have no approved treatment available.”

Dr Bin Chen, CEO of HuaHui Health, commented on the summit’s success in fostering collaboration, stating that “The conference was an exceptional platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing.”

Notable sessions included discussions on the current landscape of clinical trials in Pakistan, with experts from a wide range of national and international organizations providing valuable perspectives on strengthening clinical trials through best practices. Additionally, a session on regulatory frameworks and global best practices was chaired by Dr Obaidullah, Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and Mr. Abdullah Abro, Chair of the Clinical Studies Committee at DRAP, while in-depth discussions on advancing oncology clinical trials, emphasized the need for building consortia for better access to cancer treatments.

Dr Khalid Matin, Professor of Medicine at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Centre in the USA, emphasized the importance of inclusion in global cancer research, stating: “We need to work together to ensure the inclusion of patient populations globally in cancer research. Access to clinical trials is an important part of the standard of care in oncology.”

Dr Shalaan Beg, Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Texas, highlighted the vital role of oncology clinical trials, saying: “The Clinical Trials Summit was an essential step in aligning government regulators, the pharmaceutical industry, and local clinical trial infrastructure to bring more trials to Pakistan.”

Aga Khan University’s Clinical Trials Unit (CTU), established in 2011, continues to be a leader in advancing clinical research in Pakistan. As the country faces a higher-than-average disease burden, the CTU is committed to developing innovative solutions tailored to local healthcare needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

healthcare Aga Khan University NUMS Clinical Trials Summit

Comments

200 characters

Clinical Trials Summit concludes

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories