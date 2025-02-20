Clinical Trials Summit concludes

KARACHI: The Clinical Trials Summit of Pakistan 2025 marked a significant milestone for the country’s healthcare landscape.

Hosted by the Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) at Aga Khan University (AKU), in collaboration with National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), this two-day event brought together leading professionals, researchers, and healthcare providers to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in clinical trials.

Dr Saeed Hamid, Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at AKU, reflected on the impact of global clinical trials, stating: “One satisfying aspect of participating in global clinical trials is the opportunity for our patients to experience cutting-edge therapies for diseases, such as hepatitis Delta, which currently have no approved treatment available.”

Dr Bin Chen, CEO of HuaHui Health, commented on the summit’s success in fostering collaboration, stating that “The conference was an exceptional platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing.”

Notable sessions included discussions on the current landscape of clinical trials in Pakistan, with experts from a wide range of national and international organizations providing valuable perspectives on strengthening clinical trials through best practices. Additionally, a session on regulatory frameworks and global best practices was chaired by Dr Obaidullah, Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and Mr. Abdullah Abro, Chair of the Clinical Studies Committee at DRAP, while in-depth discussions on advancing oncology clinical trials, emphasized the need for building consortia for better access to cancer treatments.

Dr Khalid Matin, Professor of Medicine at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Centre in the USA, emphasized the importance of inclusion in global cancer research, stating: “We need to work together to ensure the inclusion of patient populations globally in cancer research. Access to clinical trials is an important part of the standard of care in oncology.”

Dr Shalaan Beg, Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Texas, highlighted the vital role of oncology clinical trials, saying: “The Clinical Trials Summit was an essential step in aligning government regulators, the pharmaceutical industry, and local clinical trial infrastructure to bring more trials to Pakistan.”

Aga Khan University’s Clinical Trials Unit (CTU), established in 2011, continues to be a leader in advancing clinical research in Pakistan. As the country faces a higher-than-average disease burden, the CTU is committed to developing innovative solutions tailored to local healthcare needs.

