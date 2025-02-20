Pakistan Railways Freight: CEO seeks containerised cargo commitments from APTMA members

LAHORE: The CEO of the Pakistan Railways Freight sought containerised cargo commitments from the whole business community in general and APTMA members in particular for the upcoming run. He emphasised the significant potential for enhancing trade between Pakistan, Russia and transit countries including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan.

He shared the details of Pakistan-Russia freight train during his visit to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in Lahore on Wednesday. Kamran Arshad, Chairman; Tariq Mehmood, ex-chairman and Raza Baqir, Secretary General of the Association along with senior members of APTMA, welcomed him on the occasion.

The CEO informed that the freight service will operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering container capacity options of 22 tonnes (T.E.U.) and 44 tonnes (F.E.U.).

He further explained that this rail link marks a significant step forward in regional trade infrastructure. The Taftan station in Pakistan will serve as the key entry point for goods moving along this international corridor. The issues related to the deployment of customs officials at the Taftan entry point have been almost resolved.

He also informed APTMA that Russia will be able to export oil, natural gas, steel, and industrial goods directly to Pakistan. In return, Pakistani exporters will gain improved access to Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russian markets for textiles, food products, and agricultural goods, including rice, wheat, and cotton.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Railways sector during the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2024. This agreement laid the groundwork for this ambitious project, which promises to establish a more efficient and cost-effective trade route connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Russia.

Mehmood Lakho, Executive Director, Pakistan Railways Freight assured APTMA members of full facilitation regarding logistics, freight, and cargo transportation.

In his remarks, Kamran Arshad, Chairman of APTMA, highlighted the strengths and potential of Pakistan’s textile industry. He noted that the textile sector is on an upward trajectory, with an ambitious export target of $50 billion within five years. He thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for the growth of the textile industry, which has led to increased exports and valuable foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Kamran Arshad proposed the need to develop adequate infrastructure and value-added services to facilitate trade. He recommended the automation of freight handling and cargo delivery to reduce costs and dwell time, the establishment of dry ports along the route to further reduce costs, a Barter Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Russia on the pattern of the Pak-Iran Barter Trade Agreement, and the strengthening of banking channels with Russia.

Kamran Arshad further resolved to extend full cooperation from APTMA to Pakistan Railways Freight for the new rail service that could revolutionize trade dynamics in the region.

