AIRLINK 190.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.17%)
BOP 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.43%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FLYNG 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
KOSM 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.37%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PAEL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.41%)
POWER 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.81%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
SYM 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 61.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 30.3 (0.25%)
BR30 35,501 Increased By 142 (0.4%)
KSE100 113,558 Increased By 215.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 35,349 Increased By 57.2 (0.16%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Terrorism charges: ATC dismisses plea seeking deletion

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:11am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking deletion of terrorism charges in a case of a car accident which caused death of six members of a family.

The court dismissing the plea of underage driver Afnan Shafqat and other suspects summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements on February 28.

The suspects requested that the case be transferred to a court of ordinary jurisdiction (sessions court).

They argued that the police wrongly included provisions of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997 in the case as the incident did not constitute an act of terrorism.

The Defence police had registered the FIR in 2023 on a complaint of Rafaqat Ali, who lost his wife Rukhsana Bibi, son Husnain, daughter-in-law Ayesha, son-in-law Sajjad, granddaughter Anaya and a four month old grandson Huzaifa in the deadly road accident.

Besides driver Afnan, his father Shafqat Ali, and friends Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad and Muhammad Ibrahim have also been declared guilty of multiple offences in the police challan.

The investigation report said the underage suspect and his friends first harassed the women passengers before hitting their car. Shafqat, a property dealer, had also been accused of illegally letting his underage son drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Anti Terrorism Court terrorism charges

Comments

200 characters

Terrorism charges: ATC dismisses plea seeking deletion

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories