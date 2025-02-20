Terrorism charges: ATC dismisses plea seeking deletion

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking deletion of terrorism charges in a case of a car accident which caused death of six members of a family.

The court dismissing the plea of underage driver Afnan Shafqat and other suspects summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements on February 28.

The suspects requested that the case be transferred to a court of ordinary jurisdiction (sessions court).

They argued that the police wrongly included provisions of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997 in the case as the incident did not constitute an act of terrorism.

The Defence police had registered the FIR in 2023 on a complaint of Rafaqat Ali, who lost his wife Rukhsana Bibi, son Husnain, daughter-in-law Ayesha, son-in-law Sajjad, granddaughter Anaya and a four month old grandson Huzaifa in the deadly road accident.

Besides driver Afnan, his father Shafqat Ali, and friends Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad and Muhammad Ibrahim have also been declared guilty of multiple offences in the police challan.

The investigation report said the underage suspect and his friends first harassed the women passengers before hitting their car. Shafqat, a property dealer, had also been accused of illegally letting his underage son drive.

