AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-20

The Arab League needs to reinvent itself

Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

In a major development, an extraordinary Arab League meeting on Gaza, initially set for next week, has been postponed to March 4 or the first week of the Ramadan Kareem.

Egypt, the host, has been quoted as saying that the new date had been “agreed” with Arab League members as part of “substantive and logistical preparations” for the summit.

In my view, postponing the meeting that has been called in response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza Strip and move its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere, including to Egypt and Jordan, reflects the existence of inner fissures within the Arab world. That is why perhaps Saudi Arabia is slated to host the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates today, of course ahead of the postponed meeting, to present their own plan for Gaza’s reconstruction while ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.

What does it mean? In my view, the Arab League, which was founded in 1945, is still struggling to overcome dysfunction and disunity among its members. There exists a widely-held perception in the Arab world in particular that every Arab League summit is nothing but another occasion characterized by speeches that give a false sense of unity.

It is, therefore, about time the leadership of the Arab League effectively dispelled such perception by bringing about reforms within its institutional framework before they sought to resolve a slew of conflicts facing the Arab world.

The Arab League is widely perceived as an organization that has done little or nothing for the Arab world since its founding. One of its achievements, however, is the fact that in 2023 it successfully brought Syria back into its fold after 12 years.

Abdulrahman bin Haider (Damascus)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gaza Palestinians Arab League summit

Comments

200 characters

The Arab League needs to reinvent itself

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories