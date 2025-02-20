Faysal Bank honoured with prestigious NFEH Awards

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has been honoured with multiple prestigious awards at the 17th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit-2025, organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

Faysal Bank received recognition in several categories, highlighting its ‘Values’ driven mission with a comprehensive approach towards CSR. The Bank has consistently demonstrated leadership in sustainable banking, with a focus on financial inclusion, environmental protection, and community development. FBL’s CSR initiatives span across education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and disaster relief, aligning with both national as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, upon receiving the awards, said, “This recognition from NFEH is a testament to Faysal Bank’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible banking. As we continue to integrate ethical and environmental considerations into our business, we remain dedicated to fostering positive change for our communities and the broader economy.”

