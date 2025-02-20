AIRLINK 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.14%)
February 20, 2025

JazzCash partners with PIA

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 07:27am

KARACHI: JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech organization has formed a strategic partnership with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to streamline the flight booking process for millions of Pakistanis.

The collaboration, announced it in Islamabad, introduces a new payment solution that particularly benefits the country’s rural and semi-rural populations. The partnership addresses a crucial gap in flight booking accessibility.

Previously, customers needed either a credit or debit card for online bookings or had to visit PIA offices in person. The new system allows customers to book flights through PIA’s helpline and pay using JazzCash’s extensive network of agents or mobile app.

“This initiative empowers millions of Pakistanis, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to book PIA tickets without requiring a conventional bank account or visiting travel agencies,” explained Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash.

The process involves customers receiving a unique PSID number upon booking, which can be used for payment through any JazzCash platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

