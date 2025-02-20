AIRLINK 191.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.19%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 132.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
MLCF 49.28 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.54%)
OGDC 205.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PAEL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.55%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 173.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
SYM 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.46%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 61.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
BR100 11,943 Increased By 37.5 (0.31%)
BR30 35,472 Increased By 112.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 113,596 Increased By 253.7 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,368 Increased By 75.4 (0.21%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

Over 300 companies participate in Industrial Expo 2025

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised third Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 on Wednesday in which over 300 national and multinational companies displayed their products.

PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal inaugurated the expo while the event was attended by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, NAB DG Muhammad Ahtaram Dar, Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Mohsin Syed, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman and a large number of industrialists.

The PIEDMC chairman said that companies setting up stalls at the expo will not only get an opportunity to promote their business but will also get help in increasing business networking.

He averred that next year, this expo will be organised according to international standards, while soon similar expos will be organised in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate in Kot Lakhpat and Multan Industrial Estate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Companies LCCI PIEDMC business community Industrial Expo 2025

Comments

200 characters

Over 300 companies participate in Industrial Expo 2025

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories