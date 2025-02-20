Over 300 companies participate in Industrial Expo 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) organised third Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 on Wednesday in which over 300 national and multinational companies displayed their products.

PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal inaugurated the expo while the event was attended by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, NAB DG Muhammad Ahtaram Dar, Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Mohsin Syed, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman and a large number of industrialists.

The PIEDMC chairman said that companies setting up stalls at the expo will not only get an opportunity to promote their business but will also get help in increasing business networking.

He averred that next year, this expo will be organised according to international standards, while soon similar expos will be organised in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate in Kot Lakhpat and Multan Industrial Estate.

