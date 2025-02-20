Over 14,000 livestock cards yet to be distributed

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development (PL&DD) department has so far distributed 13,181 livestock cards among the farmers while over 14,000 cards are also available at distribution centres under the same scheme.

Through the Livestock Card programme, livestock farmers with male calves are being provided interest-free loans of Rs 27,000 per animal, totalling between Rs 135,000 to Rs 270,000. Over the next two years, up to 80,000 farmers are expected to receive 400,000 animals.

This was disclosed at an important meeting held at the Livestock Department, chaired by Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture. The meeting reviewed the progress of various initiatives, including the Punjab Chief Minister Livestock Card, the distribution of livestock assets to rural widows and divorced women in South Punjab, and other related projects.

The minister directed that Regional Directors of the Livestock Department should ensure that all animals distributed to farmers are properly documented, including tracking the animals’ numbers and verifying tagged animals. A daily performance review of Regional Directors, Deputy Directors, and Veterinary Field Officers will be conducted. Additionally, arrangements for the vaccination of all tagged animals should be made.

The minister also emphasised the importance of publicizing the provincial cabinet’s approval of a 30% cash facility for livestock farmers through print, electronic, and social media to maximize outreach.

Minister Kirmani ordered that all tagged animals undergo re-verification by the Urban Unit. He clarified that, as part of the fattening program, only male animals should be verified for the Livestock Card programme. He also revealed that 11,000 cows and buffalo (heifers) would be distributed to rural women aged 55 and under in 12 districts of South Punjab over the next two years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025