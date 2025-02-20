Lahore Literary Festival from tomorrow

LAHORE: The 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to unfold as a magnificent celebration of intellectual discourse, literary brilliance, and artistic expression.

Scheduled from February 21 to 23, 2025, at the Alhamra Arts Council, this year’s festival will host over 150 eminent scholars, historians, authors, poets, artists, and thought leaders worldwide, engaging in more than 60 insightful sessions.

The festival will open with a powerful inaugural session, “Muslim Enlightened Thought in South Asia,” featuring renowned historian Dr. Ayesha Jalal and distinguished academic Mary Richardson. It will take place on February 21 at 2:30 PM in Alhamra Hall 1 and set the stage for a profound exploration of intellectual traditions, historical narratives, and contemporary discourse shaping the Muslim world.

A Global Stage for Literature, Art, and Ideas:

LLF 2025 promises a captivating program spanning literature, history, poetry, cinema, heritage, architecture, and contemporary affairs. The festival will host a series of panel discussions, book launches, poetry readings, and exhibitions, complemented by compelling performances and visual art showcases. A prestigious exhibition at the Allah Bakhsh Gallery will further enrich the festival’s artistic dimension.

Beyond the walls of Alhamra, Lahore’s cultural landscape will come alive, with select sessions and artistic engagements taking place across the city. This expansion reaffirms LLF’s role as Pakistan’s premier intellectual and cultural gathering, drawing audiences eager to engage with ideas that transcend borders.

A Vision of Excellence: Leadership Remarks:

Chairman Alhamra and CEO LLF Razi Ahmed expressed his unwavering commitment to crating an intellectually enriching experience: “LLF is a rare platform where the most distinguished voices of our time engage in meaningful conversations on literature, culture, and global narratives. This year’s festival embodies a commitment to excellence, offering a forum where ideas flourish and boundaries dissolve.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alhamra’s Executive Director, Touqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized the institution’s dedication to fostering cultural dialogue: “Alhamra proudly hosts LLF, a festival that embodies the soul of literary and artistic heritage while showcasing Lahore as a beacon of intellectual and cultural prestige.

With every edition, LLF transforms the city into a crossroads of global thought, where voices from around the world converge to inspire, challenge, and reimaging the future of literature and the arts. This celebration honours tradition and paves the way for new narratives, reinforcing Lahore’s legacy as a thriving center of creativity and knowledge.“

LLF 2025 will welcome an extraordinary roster of international and national luminaries, including Dr. Ayesha Jalal (historian, USA), Diana Darke (Middle Eastern cultural heritage expert, UK), Susan Stronge (scholar of Mughal and Sikh art, UK), Peter Frankopan (acclaimed historian, UK), Jessica Bruder (award-winning journalist and author, USA), Fatimah Asghar (renowned poet and screenwriter, USA), David Wiegand (celebrated German writer), Mishal Husain (esteemed BBC journalist, UK), Ez El Hassan (Palestinian filmmaker and media scholar, Qatar), Sunila Jayawardena (Sri Lankan environmentalist), Luca M. Olivieri (Italian archaeologist, Swat Mission Director), Clemens Berger (Austrian playwright and columnist), Sofka Zinovieff (British journalist and author), Yasmeen Hameed and Iftikhar Arif (icons of Pakistani literature).

LLF 2025 is an unmissable cultural landmark. As one of South Asia’s most significant literary festivals, LLF 2025 stands as a beacon of intellectual engagement, cultural preservation, and artistic innovation. It offers audiences an unparalleled opportunity to interact with literary icons, discover groundbreaking ideas, and witness the fusion of global and regional narratives.

Over the past twelve editions, the Lahore Literary Festival has not just flourished—it has redefined the city’s cultural and intellectual heartbeat. Year after year, it has welcomed visionary thinkers, literary giants, and artistic pioneers, transforming Alhamra into a global crossroads of ideas and inspiration. From riveting discussions to unforgettable performances, LLF has sparked a dialogue that resonates far beyond borders.

