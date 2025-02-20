CM launches electric bus service: ‘PML-N govt has put country on the path to progress, prosperity’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the Electric Bus Service Pilot Project ceremony announced to fix fare of the electric bus at Rs 20 and free travel facility for students, senior citizens and differently-abed persons.

She announced that 500 more electric buses will be brought in August. She also announced that Metrobus service will be started in Faisalabad and Gujranwala by the next financial year.

The chief minister reiterated her announcement of providing 100,000 modern electric bikes to the students. She invited the Chinese companies to start assembling process of electric bikes in Punjab. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the underground transport system in Punjab and announced that Pakistan’s first tram will run from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspur.

She directed to install mist fans along with providing other facilities to the passengers at the electric bus service stations.

She announced the establishment of the latest electric transport charging infrastructure in Punjab. She said that no one is more happier than Nawaz Sharif and me when the people get relief. Children and the elderly fall ill due to smog, which causes a lot of distress. The Chinese have called vehicles smoke emission the biggest cause of smog.

She said, “I am most happy that the electric bus fare has been fixed at Rs 20. The fare of general public transport is also equivalent to putting a burden on the people. Rs 20; electric bus fare in Punjab is the lowest among the other provinces. 17,000 passengers will benefit from the electric bus service pilot project daily. Free Wi-Fi, mobile charging and CCTV cameras have been installed in the electric bus service to prevent incidents of harassment. Automatic ramps have been made for differently-abled people. The schedule of electric bus movements can be checked on the Google. Food and drink facilities are also being provided for passengers at the bus stop.”

The CM added, “The facility of changing the battery for students’ electric bikes will be available at the charging stations. When the battery’s charging is finished, a charged battery can also be obtained like the Uber service. Whenever a green bus is seen, deem it as Nawaz Sharif’s work. Electric buses have also been started in Sindh but the number of buses is highest in Punjab.”

She said, “Opponents cannot compete with Nawaz Sharif in terms of public service and innovation. Every notable project in Pakistan carries the stamp of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. Every significant project, including motorways, started during PML-N’s tenure of government. The modern era in the country began during the PML-N. Development is the brand of PML-N.”

She added, “I can say on oath that I have never asked the Prime Minister for any project. We are striving to serve the people by increasing local resources. Other provinces take more share from the Prime Minister than me. Punjab contributes to projects on the direction of the Prime Minister.”

The CM said, “It was good for the girls of Balochistan to visit Lahore. If you think beyond prejudice and with wisdom, the answer to every question comes in favor of PML-N. If we complete five years term, 5 lakh houses will have been built in Punjab. Everyone knows who brought Pakistan out of every crisis. Everyone knows who introduced the culture of abusing people in the premises of the Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW). The opponents cannot criticize our performance.”

She said, “I do not do any personal work while sitting in the CM House. I never used my position for doing business. Every moment of power is spent in the service of the people. Everyone knows who was stigmatized by the May 9 and Jinnah House attacks. KPK, Sindh and Balochistan are also mine. Who were the unfortunate who desecrated the memorials of martyrs? We are giving laptops and scholarships to the youth. Now the entire Punjab will be seen neat and clean.”

She added, “It gives me immense pleasure to see the vehicles and workers of Suthra Punjab everywhere. The day I complete the work of public service, there is no limit to my happiness. Nawaz Sharif’s eyes also fill with joy upon hearing about the launching of a public project. Pakistan’s every inch bears witness to Nawaz Sharif’s service.”

The CM Punjab said, “Nawaz Sharif brought Pakistan out of crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stabilized country’s institutions and is putting Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity. If the country is to develop and gain respect and dignity among the comity of nations, then the continuation of PML-N’s government is essential.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025