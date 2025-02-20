Planning Ministry, Uraan Pakistan, SEZs establishment: Senate body discusses Rs30.941bn budgetary proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives discussed Rs 30.941 billion budgetary proposals of the ministry related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)-2025-26.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee discussed budgetary proposals of Planning Ministry, Uraan Pakistan and establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

There were not any new development projects in the budgetary proposals 2025-26.

According to documents, a total of Rs 10 billion budget was proposed for Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Programme: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan.

The ministry also proposed Rs 2.138 billion for Social Sector Accelerator (SSC) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth and Gender (HNRGY) National Priority Initiatives. It was also proposed Rs 4 billion for Construction of Plan House in Administrative Sector, F-5/2, Islamabad.

The ministry also proposed Rs2.419 billion budget for Enhancement of Capacity of Federal Government Entities in Preparation of Policy/Programme/Projects and Rs 88 million establishment of Federal SDGs Support Unit etc.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing on Uraan Pakistan – the National Economic Transformation Plan (NETP) 2024-29.

The discussion centered on the challenges confronting the project, including population growth, weak exports, and unstable development.

Joint Chief Economist (Eco Policy) Zafarul Hassan briefed the committee on Uraan Pakistan and said that the government is committee to implement 5Es (Export, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure, Equity, Ethics and Empowerment) National Economic Transformation Plan-2024-29 under Uraan Pakistan.

About the export, he said that the foremost priority is boosting export to unlock new market, improve the quality of local industries, and position Pakistan as a global trade hub.

He said that increasing foreign exchange through enhance exports would create jobs, stimulate industrial growth and fortify the nation’s economic foundation.

The committee members stressed the importance of accurate statistics and comprehensive surveys to ensure informed decision-making.

About E-Pakistan, Senator Quratulain Marri expressed concern over the lack of progress in implementation, despite a clear vision for the initiative. While discussing strategies for leveraging technology to drive digitalisation, she questioned how the country’s digitalisation efforts could be reconciled with the inconsistent state of internet access. It was reported that steps are being considered to expand coverage across various regions.

Regarding internet access in rural areas, the committee was informed of initiatives under the CPEC project and expansion plans in Karachi aimed at covering a broader range of areas. These efforts are currently under review.

On the matter of green energy affordability and accessibility, Senator Marri inquired whether the ministry was collaborating with other ministries to ensure alignment and coordinated efforts.

Secretary of Planning Awais Manzur Sumra said that that all ministry secretaries have been engaged and that provincial governments are also being consulted to synchronise their initiatives with the federal plan.

The committee members reviewed and appreciated progress in export goods and expressed optimism about future growth. However, they also underscored the critical issue of water scarcity, urging the ministry to address it proactively.

The chairperson emphasised the need for an action plan to translate the existing structured framework and targets into tangible progress. She recommended that the next meeting include a sector-wise review of the 5Es to facilitate a clearer assessment.

Additionally, the budgetary proposals of the ministry related to the PSDP were examined. After deliberations on road development projects, the chairperson and committee members strongly recommended that the federal government prioritise the M6 road, and construction work on M6 needs to start in this fiscal year.

The committee also decided to summon representatives from the NHA, the Ministry of Railways for ML1, and the Ministry of Water Resources for K-4 Project to review the progress.

