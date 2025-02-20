Partly Facetious: Discussions on amendments to the amendment to the act

“Such chatter on our airwaves!” “Well let me assure you that abusive chatter will end after the passage of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 – I mean, how dare these dratted social media users abuse our institutions and their heads and…”

“I thought there are ongoing discussions on amendments to the amendment to the act between journalists on mainstream media not social media and the government are ongoing…”

“Though not with the Brown Pope as he is busy with the cricket these days and…”

“But isn’t he the one who presented the act in parliament?”

“Yes, but unlike Vawda who is the lead public relations guy, he doesn’t go to parliament or is a guest on the airwaves or…”

“And yet his pictures do appear regularly in mainstream media with the Pope and rather obscure two US Congressmen who then proceeded to seek the release of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless from jail and…”

“Well, he has one thing in common with the PML-N — he only wears western clothes if there are foreigners around…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, speaking of the Brown Pope reminds me that when I referred to chatter on the airwaves I wasn’t referring to social media or artificial intelligence.”

“Oh, what’s left then?”

“Mainstream media – what I found amazing was the pervasive conclusion drawn from the deferment of the cases against the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and…”

“But it’s true – his cases have been deferred till the end of this month and I reckon perhaps a conspiracy of sorts is afoot and…”

“Shut up! Did you or did you not know that a cricket team, I don’t know which one or whether it’s just the one, landed in a five-star hotel in Islamabad yesterday, and they will be there till the 28 of this month, and you know, and I know that when there is any foreign invitee to the capital all roads are shut down and the hearing of cases of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless are deferred till the exit of…”

“You reckon that’s the reason?”

“Has to be, I saw someone digging trenches as well, and you know the Brown Pope is much enamoured of the concept of trenches as a means to provide security to…”

“You being facetious?”

“At least leave being facetious, that with me.”

