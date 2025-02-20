AIRLINK 191.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Gilani condoles death of Sikander Shaheen’s father

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday offered condolences to Sardar Sikander Shaheen, a senior journalist at Business Recorder, on the sad passing away of his father, Sardar Irshad Shaheen, who passed away last week.

In his condolence message, Gilani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad passing of Sardar Irshad Shaheen, a seasoned ex-bureaucrat of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), who belonged to the prestigious first Common Training Programme (CTP) of the Central Superior Service (CSS).

The chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His countless blessings on the departed soul and grant a special place to the deceased in heaven.

He paid rich tribute to late Shaheen for his services as a seasoned bureaucrat during his illustrious civil service career as well as an adviser of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), after his retirement.

“The services of the late civil servant will always be remembered,” he added.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

