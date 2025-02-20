AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

SCBAP condemns Barkhan killings

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) president has condemned the barbaric act of terrorism, wherein seven civilians, travelling from Quetta to Punjab, were killed after being forced to disembark their bus.

The SCBAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate tragedy.

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta in a statement on Wednesday said: “It is disheartening to witness yet another gruesome act of terrorism that occurred on the National Highway in the Rarkan area of district Barkhan, Balochistan.”

More than seven innocent civilians travelling from Quetta to Punjab were ruthlessly killed by the assailants. “We strongly condemn this barbaric act of terrorism; we cannot ignore the negligence of both the provincial and federal governments, as well as the failure of law enforcement agencies under their purview, which once again failed to protect innocent lives.”

“It is extremely troubling to note that this incident is just one of many heinous acts that have taken place in the same area. Despite the recurring violence, no substantial precautions have been implemented to prevent such tragic losses of innocent lives.

“We want to bring attention to the rights guaranteed to citizens under Article 09 read with the Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which provide for security, dignity, and the freedom of movement. These rights have been disregarded by the assailants, largely due to the obliviousness of both the ruling authorities and law enforcement agencies.

“We want to underscore that such barbaric and inhumane repeated massacres of innocent civilians is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe by all agencies to identify the culprits involved in this heinous incident. Such heinous crime which damages and isolates Pakistan in the comity of nations needs immediate actions. Therefore, those found responsible must be brought to books quickly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SCBAP Barkhan killings

Comments

200 characters

SCBAP condemns Barkhan killings

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories