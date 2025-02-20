AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-02-20

China stocks end higher on AI optimism

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

SHANGHAI: China shares closed up on Wednesday, as gains in artificial intelligence (AI)-related firms continued to lift market sentiment, while Hong Kong equities slipped as investors booked profits on some technology stocks.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index ended 0.7% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng dipped 0.1%.

Chinese tech stocks and AI-related shares led gains onshore, up 3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Concept stocks related to humanoid robot startup Unitree Robotics surged, with Changsheng Sliding Bearings rising 20%.

The case for buying Chinese stocks, particularly tech shares, is improving, perhaps enough to tempt back long-term investors, investment banks said, noting the emergence of AI startup DeepSeek and a meeting between President Xi Jinping and business leaders in the sector.

The Hang Seng Index has risen 14% year-to-date, while the tech index has soared 27%, positioning the Hong Kong market as one of the best performers this year.

Given the recent surge, selling at the open wouldn’t be unexpected, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

However, sentiment towards China’s asset markets is shifting positively, justifying the rally, with any pullbacks likely to be minor, Weston said.

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba and Baidu shed 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, chip stocks rose, with China’s largest chipmaker SMIC jumping more than 8.3% to a record high and Hua Hong Semiconductor soaring nearly 23%.

