CDS and COMEX sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step toward promoting Pakistan’s IT sector on the global stage, the Centre for Digital Solutions (CDS) and COMEX have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the COMEX head office in Muscat, Oman.

The partnership aims to promote the COMEX 2025 exhibition in Pakistan, opening new avenues for Pakistani IT companies to showcase their innovations at the GCC region’s largest technology event.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including CEO COMEX Amr Abdullah Babood, senior COMEX team members Haseena, Huziafa, and Hina, along with CDS Director General Dr Irfan Ashraf.

Scheduled for September 2025 in Oman, COMEX 2025 will feature cutting-edge technologies, products, and services, providing a strategic platform for Pakistani IT firms to connect with global industry leaders and investors. The collaboration is expected to boost Pakistan’s IT sector by fostering innovation, growth, and international partnerships.

Government Involvement to Strengthen Pakistan’s IT Representation

Under this initiative, CDS aims to engage the federal and provincial governments, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, to ensure a unified national presence at the exhibition. This collaborative effort will enable Pakistan to effectively showcase its technological advancements, attract foreign investment, and create business opportunities for local IT firms.

Pakistan’s IT industry has achieved a major milestone, generating $1.8 billion in export revenue in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year. With COMEX 2025 providing an ideal platform for further expansion, this collaboration presents a valuable opportunity for the government and private sector to explore new markets and partnerships.

Through a comprehensive national participation strategy, Pakistan aims to highlight its digital transformation, innovation, and IT capabilities to a global audience, strengthening its position in the international tech ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025