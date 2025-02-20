Markets Print 2025-02-20
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.74 281.12 JPY 1.80 1.85
EURO 290.69 293.67 AED 76.00 76.58
GBP 351.00 354.38 SAR 74.28 74.83
INTERBANK 279.20 279.35
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments