BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) .
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 113,342.44
High: 114,029.76
Low: 113,060.26
Net Change: 253.96
Volume (000): 461,111
Value (000): 19,442,777
Makt Cap (000) 3,486,259,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 21,970.48
NET CH (+) 308.07
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 12,252.47
NET CH (-) 20.56
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 30,406.24
NET CH (-) 255.08
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 18,757.10
NET CH (+) 47.63
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 11,155.64
NET CH (-) 12.01
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 5,168.01
NET CH (+) 73.58
As on: 19-February-2025
