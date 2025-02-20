KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,342.44 High: 114,029.76 Low: 113,060.26 Net Change: 253.96 Volume (000): 461,111 Value (000): 19,442,777 Makt Cap (000) 3,486,259,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,970.48 NET CH (+) 308.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,252.47 NET CH (-) 20.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,406.24 NET CH (-) 255.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,757.10 NET CH (+) 47.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,155.64 NET CH (-) 12.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,168.01 NET CH (+) 73.58 ==================================== As on: 19-February-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025