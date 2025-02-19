AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s spin-heavy lineup takes on Bangladesh in high-stakes Champions Trophy match

BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 10:34pm

Fresh off their runner-up finish in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and their T20 World Cup triumph last year, India launches its ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, aiming to cement its legacy in the tournament, an ICC statement read.

With two titles already under their belt (2002 as co-winners and 2013 as sole champions), the Men in Blue face a tactical challenge as they enter the Champions Trophy without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Champions Trophy 2024/25 - Schedule & Results

Captain Rohit Sharma has opted for a spin-heavy strategy, relying on the prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup.

However, the Tigers, renowned for their spin expertise, pose a formidable threat.

Bangladesh’s squad, led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, includes seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, who are eager to replicate their iconic 2007 World Cup upset against India.

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh’s Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

While India’s spin-centric approach seeks to exploit subcontinental conditions, Bangladesh’s blend of experience and flair could spring surprises.

The match promises a gripping contest between India’s strategic depth and Bangladesh’s hunger for redemption.

Champions Trophy INDIA VS BANGLADESH ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy tournament 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

India’s spin-heavy lineup takes on Bangladesh in high-stakes Champions Trophy match

Trump tells Ukraine’s leader to move fast for peace or lose his country

‘Financial needs’: govt committed to increasing tax on bank profits, Senate body told

Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Read more stories