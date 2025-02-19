India’s spin-heavy lineup takes on Bangladesh in high-stakes Champions Trophy match

Fresh off their runner-up finish in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and their T20 World Cup triumph last year, India launches its ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, aiming to cement its legacy in the tournament, an ICC statement read.

With two titles already under their belt (2002 as co-winners and 2013 as sole champions), the Men in Blue face a tactical challenge as they enter the Champions Trophy without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Champions Trophy 2024/25 - Schedule & Results

Captain Rohit Sharma has opted for a spin-heavy strategy, relying on the prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup.

However, the Tigers, renowned for their spin expertise, pose a formidable threat.

Bangladesh’s squad, led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, includes seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, who are eager to replicate their iconic 2007 World Cup upset against India.

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh’s Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

While India’s spin-centric approach seeks to exploit subcontinental conditions, Bangladesh’s blend of experience and flair could spring surprises.

The match promises a gripping contest between India’s strategic depth and Bangladesh’s hunger for redemption.