AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Musk’s X in talks to raise money at $44 billion valuation

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 05:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk’s X social media platform is in talks to raise money from investors at a $44 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk bought X, formerly Twitter, for the same price in 2022, but some investors including Fidelity Investments have sharply written down the value of their stake as the platform struggled to retain advertisers after the takeover.

X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The reported talks come as valuations of Musk’s other companies soared after the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

Tesla shares have surged more than 40% since Trump’s victory, while SpaceX was valued at $350 billion in December. Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is also in talks to raise $10 billion at a $75 billion valuation, up from $40 billion, according to reports.

Musk’s close ties with Trump and return of some advertisers to X have lifted expectations of better finances at the platform. That has helped banks offload the debt they issued to support Musk’s Twitter buyout, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

Banks, led by Morgan Stanley, sold another chunky portion of loans that formed the $13 billion debt supporting Musk’s acquisition, as the deal found broad interest from large fund managers attracted by the prospect of improving revenue of X.

Talks for the new X financing round were still on and the details could change, the Bloomberg News report said, adding that this would be the first known investment round for the social media company since Musk took it private.

Elon Musk social media X

Comments

200 characters

Musk’s X in talks to raise money at $44 billion valuation

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

ICC Champions Trophy: Latham, Phillips punish Pakistani bowlers in final overs

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs308,000 per tola

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Read more stories