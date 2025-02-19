AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.27%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.26%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.96%)
PAEL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 98.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.64%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (9.59%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2024/25 - Schedule & Results

Match Schedule Date/Day Match Result Wed, 19 Feb 25 1st Match - New Zealand vs Pakistan Thu, 20 Feb 25 2nd Match -...
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 03:14pm

Match Schedule

Date/Day Match Result
Wed, 19 Feb 25 1st Match - New Zealand vs Pakistan
Thu, 20 Feb 25 2nd Match - Bangladesh vs India
Fri, 21 Feb 25 3rd Match - Afghanistan vs South Africa
Sat, 22 Feb 25 4th Match - Australia vs England
Sun, 23 Feb 25 5th Match - Pakistan vs India
Mon, 24 Feb 25 6th Match - Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Tue, 25 Feb 25 7th Match - Australia vs South Africa
Wed, 26 Feb 25 8th Match - Afghanistan vs England
Thu, 27 Feb 25 9th Match - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Fri, 28 Feb 25 10th Match - Afghanistan vs Australia
Sat, 01 Mar 25 11th Match - England vs South Africa
Sun, 02 Mar 25 12th Match - India vs New Zealand
Tue, 04 Mar 25 1st Semi-Final
Wed, 05 Mar 25 2nd Semi-Final
Sun, 09 Mar 25 Final

