ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2024/25 - Schedule & Results
Match Schedule Date/Day Match Result Wed, 19 Feb 25 1st Match - New Zealand vs Pakistan Thu, 20 Feb 25 2nd Match -...
Match Schedule
|Date/Day
|Match
|Result
|Wed, 19 Feb 25
|1st Match - New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Thu, 20 Feb 25
|2nd Match - Bangladesh vs India
|Fri, 21 Feb 25
|3rd Match - Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Sat, 22 Feb 25
|4th Match - Australia vs England
|Sun, 23 Feb 25
|5th Match - Pakistan vs India
|Mon, 24 Feb 25
|6th Match - Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Tue, 25 Feb 25
|7th Match - Australia vs South Africa
|Wed, 26 Feb 25
|8th Match - Afghanistan vs England
|Thu, 27 Feb 25
|9th Match - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Fri, 28 Feb 25
|10th Match - Afghanistan vs Australia
|Sat, 01 Mar 25
|11th Match - England vs South Africa
|Sun, 02 Mar 25
|12th Match - India vs New Zealand
|Tue, 04 Mar 25
|1st Semi-Final
|Wed, 05 Mar 25
|2nd Semi-Final
|Sun, 09 Mar 25
|Final
Comments