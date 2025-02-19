AIRLINK 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.67%)
BOP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.11%)
FFL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
FLYNG 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (18.91%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.82%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 206.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.2%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.45%)
PAEL 39.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.59%)
POWER 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.22%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.58%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2%)
SYM 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.23%)
TPLP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.81%)
BR100 11,946 Increased By 27.9 (0.23%)
BR30 35,523 Increased By 205.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 113,624 Increased By 535.2 (0.47%)
KSE30 35,398 Increased By 88.9 (0.25%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Quote 3

Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 02:14pm

“On paper, New Zealand is the favourite, however, whichever team performs on the field, will win.”


Jalal Uddin, dormer Pakistan cricketer


Read more:

Comments

200 characters

Quote 3

Pakistan choose to field in ICC Champions Trophy opener

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on US, Russia supply worries; market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Read more stories