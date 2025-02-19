ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Quote 3
“On paper, New Zealand is the favourite, however, whichever team performs on the field, will win.”
Jalal Uddin, dormer Pakistan cricketer
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 19
|
279.55
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 19
|
279.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 19
|
151.75
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 19
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 19
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 18
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 18
|
6,129.58
|
Nasdaq / Feb 18
|
20,041.26
|
Dow Jones / Feb 18
|
44,556.34
|
India Sensex / Feb 19
|
76,134.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 19
|
39,180.25
|
Hang Seng / Feb 19
|
22,851
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 19
|
8,744.63
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 19
|
22,912.44
|
France CAC40 / Feb 19
|
8,198.34
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 18
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 18
|
260,802
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 19
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 19
|
72.08
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 19
|
2,935.26
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 19
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 19
|
68.54
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4.95
▲ 1 (25.32%)
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
5.05
▲ 0.82 (19.39%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Feb 19
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.20
▲ 0.51 (13.82%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
6.61
▲ 0.76 (12.99%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 19
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.32
▲ 0.82 (10.93%)
|
Descon Oxychem / Feb 19
Descon Oxychem Limited(DOL)
|
28.01
▲ 2.55 (10.02%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 19
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
13.85
▲ 1.26 (10.01%)
|
Arif Habib Corp / Feb 19
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
88.55
▲ 8.05 (10%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Feb 19
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
23.65
▲ 2.15 (10%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 19
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
65.23
▲ 5.93 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
38.40
▼ -4.27 (-10.01%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Feb 19
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
54.86
▼ -6.1 (-10.01%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Feb 19
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.55
▼ -13.28 (-10%)
|
Popular Islamic / Feb 19
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.76
▼ -1.13 (-8.77%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Feb 19
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
14.80
▼ -1.27 (-7.9%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 19
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
134.80
▼ -10.84 (-7.44%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Feb 19
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
278.98
▼ -20.84 (-6.95%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 19
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
31.50
▼ -2.21 (-6.56%)
|
Liven Pharma / Feb 19
Liven Pharma Limited(LIVEN)
|
109.45
▼ -7.67 (-6.55%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Feb 19
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
323
▼ -21.12 (-6.14%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
200,841,500
▼ -0.38
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
133,650,349
▲ 0.82
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 19
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
30,958,436
▲ 1.59
|
Power Cement / Feb 19
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
25,779,974
▲ 0.14
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
22,141,387
▲ 0.76
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
22,018,392
▼ -0.01
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
19,754,534
▲ 0.32
|
TPL Properties / Feb 19
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
16,299,809
▼ -0.05
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
12,641,978
▼ -4.27
|
National Bank / Feb 19
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
11,353,004
▼ -0.25
